Ex-teammate reportedly joins Tom Brady in bid to buy stake in Raiders

Former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Cla ...
Former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, is honored as Raiders president Mark Davis reacts before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) tackles New England Patriots quarterback ...
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) tackles New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) after the whistle had blown during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 12:19 pm
 
Updated July 9, 2024 - 12:23 pm

Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders could be getting a big push from a former teammate.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Richard Seymour reportedly is teaming with Brady to purchase a 10.4 percent stake in the club. Brady and Seymour are expected to bring their own partners with them to complete the deal, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio

The Raiders and the NFL declined comment Tuesday.

Brady and Knighthead Capital co-founder Tom Wagner have been in talks with Raiders owner Mark Davis about purchasing a stake in the team for more than a year. The deal has stalled at the NFL finance committee level for various reasons. Among them are the proposed discounted price Brady is buying at and his involvement as an NFL broadcast analyst for Fox.

Seymour’s involvement could help alleviate those concerns. If so, his and Brady’s purchase bid could be approved at the NFL’s fall owners meetings in October. Approval is predicated on 24 votes by owners.

Seymour played eight seasons with the Patriots and four with the Raiders. His role as a limited partner owner would continue the Raiders’ long-standing commitment to diversity and equality. The Raiders made Art Shell the first African-American NFL head coach, and former coach Tom Flores was the first minority head coach to win a Super Bowl championship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Ex-Raiders coach denied rehearing before state court in NFL lawsuit
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

Jon Gruden lost a bid for the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider whether a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the NFL should be heard in court or in private arbitration.

