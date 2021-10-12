52°F
Raiders

Fans have mixed reactions to resignation of Jon Gruden from Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 8:01 pm
 
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The news of Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Raiders came fast Monday night after a New York Times report brought to light more homophobic and misogynistic emails sent by Gruden many years ago.

The emails were uncovered as part of the hostile workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team revealed the ex-Raiders coach’s usage of the language in addition to the racial trope made public last week.

Many football fans are expressing their thoughts on the firing on social media, saying Gruden deserved to lose his job.

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted out his displeasure over Gruden’s comments, saying there’s no place for hate in Las Vegas.

But there were those that came to Gruden’s defense, saying emails sent over a decade ago shouldn’t cost him his job today.

The Raiders announced Monday night Rich Bisaccia will serve as the interim head coach for Las Vegas.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

