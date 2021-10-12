Fans have mixed reactions to resignation of Jon Gruden from Raiders

Football fans all around are displaying mixed feelings Monday night after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach for the Raiders.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The news of Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Raiders came fast Monday night after a New York Times report brought to light more homophobic and misogynistic emails sent by Gruden many years ago.

The emails were uncovered as part of the hostile workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team revealed the ex-Raiders coach’s usage of the language in addition to the racial trope made public last week.

Many football fans are expressing their thoughts on the firing on social media, saying Gruden deserved to lose his job.

Jon Gruden deserves to no longer have his job, but don't let his departure lull you into a false sense that his emails reflect just one bad apple. He was comfortable putting those things in writing bc he knew he had more than one sympathetic ear — RIP Ghost Runner 2020-2021 ⚰️ (@kavithadavidson) October 12, 2021

For many reasons both on and off the field, Jon Gruden's second tenure as head coach of the Raiders was an absolute disaster. He did one good thing: he gave the #Bears Khalil Mack. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 12, 2021

It's insane! Jon Gruden is 58 years old and their acting like him being 48 at the time was him being young and ignorant…. — Hunter K (@hkh11d) October 12, 2021

This does suck as he is a great coach but if it's more than just those few emails, I understand them letting him go. Good luck to the Raiders team! — ♡ тιηкєr 🌺 ♡ (@TrustFairyDust) October 12, 2021

I love that people are complaining about “cancel culture”. If you use your work email to say things like Jon Gruden said and then there’s a workplace misconduct investigation and those emails come out, you’re getting fired. Whether you work for the Raiders or McDonalds — Brandon Olsen (@WNS_Brandon) October 12, 2021

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted out his displeasure over Gruden’s comments, saying there’s no place for hate in Las Vegas.

This kind of behavior is unacceptable and reprehensible. Las Vegas is a welcoming city and the Raiders are a part of our family. There’s no place for hate here.https://t.co/LGyFxIT39e — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 12, 2021

But there were those that came to Gruden’s defense, saying emails sent over a decade ago shouldn’t cost him his job today.

BREAKING: The Las Vegas Raiders have FIRED Head Coach Jon Gruden over an email he sent a decade ago… The world is off its' rocker… Good Lord… — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 12, 2021

To every single person attacking Jon Gruden for his emails from over 10 years ago — release all of YOUR emails over the last decade. “Let him who is without sin among you be the first to throw a stone" — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 12, 2021

I’ll miss Gruden. We’ve all done things we regret and hope that we are given grace to learn and grow. It’s hard to be involved in football for as long as he has and not truly love all kinds of people. Which I believe he does, just look at this team. — Zay López (@CoachZayLo) October 12, 2021

Just when l thought we might be going in the right direction to being a successful team an email from 10 years ago has killed our season. Tough being a Raiders fan at the moment 😩😩. — PDavies (@Pdavies576Peter) October 12, 2021

I think if you went through the emails of every NFL coach, you are bound to find something on everyone. Don’t think he intentionally meant to disrespect anyone — Mark Wells (@WellsMarkw) October 12, 2021

The Raiders announced Monday night Rich Bisaccia will serve as the interim head coach for Las Vegas.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.