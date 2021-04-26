Former longtime Raiders safety Mike Davis dies

Mike Davis played 10 seasons for the Raiders. His interception in the 1980 playoffs against the Cleveland Browns is one of the more famous plays in team history.

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 5, 1981 file photo, Oakland Raiders safety Mike Davis (36) runs off the field with the ball after intercepting a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Sipe in the end zone with a few seconds left in AFC playoff football game in Cleveland. Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died, Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was 65. (AP Photo/Brian Horton, File)

Safety Mike Davis, who made one of the more famous plays in Raiders history, died at 65, the team announced Sunday.

The cause of death was not provided.

The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Davis. Statement » https://t.co/yF0PjV6oaR pic.twitter.com/i7bRQC8u8t — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2021

Davis played 10 seasons for the organization, which won two Super Bowls during that time.

In the 1980 AFC playoffs against the Cleveland Browns, Davis made what became called the “Red Right 88” interception to seal the victory and secure a spot in the conference championship game. The Raiders went on to win the Super Bowl.

Davis played 107 of 115 career games with the Raiders. The rest were with the San Diego Chargers in 1987.

