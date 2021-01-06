Former Raider Charles Woodson Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

The nine-time Pro Bowl defensive back is a first-time finalist. Former Raiders defensive end Richard Seymour and coach Tom Flores are also finalists. Inductees will be annouced Feb. 6.

Former Raiders and Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson meets with fans before an NFL game between his former teams at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Former Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson is yet another step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson on Tuesday was announced as one of 15 modern-era finalists for enshrinement, joining the likes of fellow former Raider Richard Seymour, Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson — among others. Woodson and Seymour were previously announced as semifinalists in November.

The museum’s selection committee will meet virtually on Jan. 19 to elect no more than five players, who must receive more than 80 percent of the votes.

The class will be revealed Feb. 6, the day before Super Bowl LV.

Woodson, a first-time finalist, played college football at Michigan and became in 1997 the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. The Raiders drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in 1998, and had five interceptions and 64 tackles to claim Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He played for the franchise until 2005, garnering four Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections. He signed as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2006, and was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 — posting a career-high nine interceptions, three defensive touchdowns and 74 tackles.

He also helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV, and earned four more Pro Bowl nods and two additional first-team All-Pro selections from 2006 to 2012.

Woodson re-signed with the Raiders in 2013 and concluded his career in 2015 as a Pro Bowl safety.

He retired with 65 interceptions, the fifth most in NFL history. And his 11 interception-return touchdowns rank second all time. He concluded his career as a nine-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and one of the best ballhawks to ever play the game.

Seymour, a defensive lineman, is a finalist for the third consecutive year and is best known for his eight-year stint with the New England Patriots. He was traded to the Raiders in 2009 and played four years with the franchise, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2010 and 2011 before retiring after the 2012 season.

He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion. He posted 57.5 career sacks and is regarded as one of the best run stoppers in recent memory.

Former Raiders coach Tom Flores also is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, having secured recommendation from its coaches committee.

He coached the team from 1979 until 1987, compiling an 83-53 record and winning Super Bowls XV and XVIII.

Those inducted will be honored Aug. 8, 2021, at the hall’s museum in Canton, Ohio.

