Former Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict arrested in Nevada

Vontaze Burfict, who played four games with the Raiders last year, was arrested early Saturday morning in Nevada.

In this July 29, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders linebackers Vontaze Burfict gets up after stretching during NFL football training camp in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict (55) runs to help make the stop on a rushing play during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Former Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested Saturday morning in Nevada on a misdemeanor battery charge, Clark County court records show.

Burfict was held on $1,000 bond, according to records, with a court case set for Monday.

Burfict played four games for the Raiders last year before being suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle. The penalty was the longest suspension in league history for an on-field act. The NFL justified the harsh ruling by pointing out Burfict’s long history of questionable hits and acts of unnecessary roughness over his career.

There were no other details provided on Burfict’s arrest or what proceeded the alleged incident.

Burfict has played parts of eight NFL seasons, seven of which were with the Cincinnati Bengals.

