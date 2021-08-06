105°F
Raiders

Fourth running back from Alabama added to Raiders’ roster

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Raiders added another former Alabama standout to help bolster depth in their depleted corps of running backs.

Bo Scarbrough, a seventh-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, signed with the team on Friday.

Scarbrough has also spent time with the Jaguars, Seahawks and Lions after winning national championships with the Crimson Tide in 2015 and 2017.

He has 95 carries for 408 yards and a touchdown in seven career games, including five starts.

Scarbrough joins Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake and B.J. Emmons as current Raiders’ running backs who played at Alabama.

The Raiders were in need of more bodies in the backfield after the retirement of Theo Riddick and a foot injury suffered by Jalen Richard that could cost him several weeks.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

