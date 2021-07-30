Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp

The Raiders lost some of their backfield depth just a few days into training camp with Friday’s announcement that Theo Riddick was retiring.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) stretches during a practice session at the team's headquarters in Henderson, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Theo Riddick has retired from the NFL after spending parts of seven seasons in the league, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Riddick, 30, was placed on the COVID-19 list to open camp and was moved to the reserve/retired list on Friday.

The sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2013 spent his first six seasons with the Lions.

After spending the entire 2019 season on injured reserve with the Broncos, Riddick signed with the Raiders in August 2020. He was released before the start of the season but added to the practice squad.

Riddick bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad throughout his one season with the Raiders, playing in four games and carrying the ball six times for 14 yards. He added five catches for 43 yards.

In his career, Riddick ran for 1,037 yards and five touchdowns. He was utilized far more as a receiver out of the backfield, racking up 290 catches for 2,281 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He signed a one-year deal in March to remain with the Raiders, though his role was in question after the offseason signing of Kenyan Drake.

