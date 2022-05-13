Game-by-game look at Raiders’ 2022 schedule

Here is a breakdown of all 17 games on the Raiders’ schedule, with date, betting line, series history and storylines.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) loses the ball as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) and teammates close in during the first half of an NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Kansas City, MO. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) dives for a few more yards as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) moves in during the first half of an NFL game in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec.12, 2021, in Kansas City, MO. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here is a breakdown of all 17 games on the Raiders’ schedule, with date, betting line, series history and storylines.

Week 1 at Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11, SoFi Stadium

— Opening line: Chargers -4.5

— All-time record: Raiders lead 67-56-2

— Last meeting: Jan. 9, 2022 — Raiders 35-32 (OT)

— Lowdown: The teams will open the season after playing in a wild overtime thriller in the final game of the 2021 regular season. The Raiders have won three straight season openers and will look to win a fourth straight for the first time since 1987 to 1990. Jokes about the Raiders starting with a home game already have started to pop up on social media.

Week 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 18, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Raiders -1

— All-time record: Raiders lead 6-4

— Last meeting: Nov. 18, 2018 — Raiders 23-21

— Lowdown: The home opener for the Raiders will be a reunion for edge rusher Chandler Jones, signed as a free agent this offseason, against his former team. It also will be the first time Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has played the Raiders. The game falling early in the season means Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss it because of an NFL suspension.

Week 3 at Tennessee Titans

Sept. 25, Nissan Stadium

— Opening line: Titans -4

— All-time record: Raiders lead 30-21

— Last meeting: Dec. 8, 2019 — Titans 42-21

— Lowdown: The first long road trip will be a game with potential playoff ramifications in the AFC, as the Raiders will play another team with postseason hopes. Titans star running back Derrick Henry will provide an early test for the Raiders’ run defense.

Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos

Oct. 2, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Broncos -1

— All-time record: Raiders lead 69-54-2

— Last meeting: Dec. 26, 2021 — Raiders 17-13

— Lowdown: The Raiders will get their first look at quarterback Russell Wilson in a Broncos jersey.

Week 5 at Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 10, Arrowhead Stadium

— Opening line: Chiefs -8

— All-time record: Chiefs lead 70-54-2

— Last meeting: Dec. 12, 2021 — Chiefs 48-9

— Lowdown: The Raiders go into the bye week after a “Monday Night Football” game against a divisional rival, wrapping up an opening stretch that includes three road games against playoff contenders in the first five weeks.

Week 7 vs. Houston Texans

Oct. 23, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Raiders -9.5

— All-time record: Texans lead 8-4

— Last meeting: Oct. 27, 2019 — Texans 27-24

— Lowdown: It’s the easiest game of the season for the Raiders, at least according to the odds.

Week 8 at New Orleans Saints

Oct. 30, Caesars Superdome

— Opening line: Saints -3

— All-time record: Raiders lead 7-6-1

— Last meeting: Sept. 21, 2020 — Raiders 34-24

— Lowdown: Raiders fans in New Orleans for Halloween weekend? Is the real show going to be on the field or off it?

Week 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Nov. 6, TIAA Bank Field

— Opening line: Raiders -7.5

— All-time record: Jaguars lead 5-4

— Last meeting: Dec. 15, 2019 — Jaguars 20-16

— Lowdown: This will mark back-to-back trips to the region, making it likely the Raiders will find a place to practice for the week instead of returning to Las Vegas after the Saints game.

Week 10 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Nov. 13, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Raiders -1

— All-time record: Raiders lead 11-9

— Last meeting: Jan. 2, 2022 — Raiders 23-20

— Lowdown: The Raiders pulled off an upset in Indianapolis that changed the playoff fate of both teams and might have altered the course of the Colts’ franchise. Now they get a shot at revenge with Matt Ryan at quarterback instead of Carson Wentz.

Week 11 at Denver Broncos

Nov. 20, Empower Field at Mile High

— Opening line: Broncos -5

— All-time record: Raiders lead 69-54-2

— Last meeting: Dec. 26, 2021 — Raiders 17-13

— Lowdown: The Raiders have won two straight games in Denver and the past four overall in the storied rivalry.

Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 27, Lumen Field

— Opening line: Raiders -3

— All-time record: Raiders lead 29-26

— Last meeting: Oct. 14, 2018 — Seahawks 27-3

— Lowdown: The Raiders will have to play Russell Wilson twice each season for the foreseeable future now that he’s in Denver, but they at least get to avoid the former Seahawks star on this trip.

Week 13 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec. 4, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Raiders -1.5

— All-time record: Raiders lead 67-56-2

— Last meeting: Jan. 9, 2022 — Raiders 35-32 (OT)

— Lowdown: The Chargers’ last visit to Allegiant Stadium featured the bizarre possibility that the Raiders could play for a tie to clinch a playoff berth for both teams. Instead, the Raiders beat the overtime buzzer with a field goal to go to the postseason and send the Chargers home.

Week 14 at Los Angeles Rams

Dec. 8, SoFi Stadium

— Opening line: Rams -8

— All-time record: Raiders lead 8-6

— Last meeting: Sept. 10, 2018 — Rams 33-13

— Lowdown: The defending Super Bowl champions host the Raiders in what should be billed as a battle of the city’s past football allegiances against the current-day darlings.

Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

Dec. 18, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Pick ’em

— All-time record: Patriots lead 20-15-1

— Last meeting: Sept. 27, 2020 — Patriots 36-20

— Lowdown: New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will welcome his mentor, Bill Belichick, and his former team to town for a heavily hyped prime-time reunion. McDaniels isn’t alone, as general manager Dave Ziegler, several members of the front office and coaching staff, and several players joined the Raiders.

Week 16 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 24, Heinz Field

— Opening line: Steelers -2

— All-time record: Raiders lead 17-13

— Last meeting: Sept. 19, 2021 — Raiders 26-17

— Lowdown: This date most likely was scheduled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception,” which is Dec. 23.

Week 17 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan. 1, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: 49ers -2.5

— All-time record: Series tied 7-7

— Last meeting: Nov. 1, 2018 — 49ers 34-3

— Lowdown: The Raiders have left the Bay Area, but the rivalry will be renewed in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day. Yes, a major public event the day after New Year’s Eve on the Strip.

Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 7 or 8, Allegiant Stadium

— Opening line: Chiefs -6

— All-time record: Chiefs lead 70-54-2

— Last meeting: Dec. 12, 2021 — Chiefs 48-9

— Lowdown: The date has yet to be determined, as the schedule will be finalized based on potential playoff implications. Raiders fans hope that’s the case for this matchup.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.