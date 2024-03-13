Get your Raiders, Aces, UNLV merchandise while it lasts

The Raider Image will offer Raiders, Aces and UNLV gear at deep discounts next week as part of its third annual warehouse sale.

Football fans stop by the Raider Image store in the Modelo tailgate zone before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans looking to purchase Raiders, Aces and UNLV gear at up to 70 percent off will have a chance to do so next week.

The Raider Image, the official merchandising arm of the Raiders, is holding its third annual warehouse sale from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on both March 22 and 23 across the street from Allegiant Stadium at 5525 Polaris Ave. Parking will be available in Lot S and Lot W of the stadium.

Over 50,000 items will be available for purchase, including Raiders apparel in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes and headwear, accessories and collectibles. Merchandise from the back-to-back WNBA champion Aces and UNLV gear will again be included in the sale, because The Raider Image is the Rebels’ official merchandise vendor.

The clearance sale is being held to make way for new products. The clearance items will be available while supplies last.

The Raider Image has eight locations in Southern Nevada, including its 18,500-square-foot flagship store, located at the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium.

