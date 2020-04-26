Giants make Georgia LB Tae Crowder Mr. Irrelevant

Tae Crowder, a linebacker from Georgia, was selected with the 255th and final pick of the NFL draft, earning him the title of Mr. Irrelevant.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart yells at Tae Crowder (30) before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Georgia defeated South Carolina 41-17. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder is hoisted in the air after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Georgia won 26-14. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Georgia inside linebacker Tae Crowder (30) celebrates after bringing down Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday,, in Athens, Ga. The New York Giants selected Crowder in the seventh round, 255th overall, with the final pick so the NFL draft on Saturday, APril 25, 2020. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP, File)

Little is guaranteed for prospects who are selected near the end of the NFL draft. From the time their name is announced, they are forced to fight for a chance to earn a roster spot.

It’s anything but fun and games for players in that situation, and it could be even more difficult for them to stand out this year because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Tae Crowder is set for at least one week of fun, no matter how everything plays out on the football field. Crowder, a linebacker from Georgia, was selected by the New York Giants with the 255th and final selection — making him this year’s Mr. Irrelevant.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 235-pounder was one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the top linebacker in the country, last season after helping the Bulldogs rank No. 1 nationally in scoring and rushing defense.

As Mr. Irrelevant, Crowder and his family will participate in Irrelevant Week in Newport Beach, California, this summer, provided restrictions due to COVID-19 have been lifted.

“We established Irrelevant Week to drive home an important message — that it’s not a negative to be picked last in the NFL draft. Rather, it’s an honor to be drafted at all,” said former NFL player and Irrelevant Week founder Paul Salata on mrirrelevant.org.

Irrelevant Week has allowed honorees to meet their favorite celebrities, take a trip to Disneyland and take part in a ceremony where he’s awarded the Lowsman Trophy, which mimics the Heisman but shows a player fumbling the ball, among other activities.

Kicker Ryan Succop was the most successful Mr. Irrelevant. He has played the past 11 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Succop set the rookie record for field goal percentage (86.2) and also holds the NFL mark for most consecutive field goals made from inside 50 yards (56).

The first official Mr. Irrelevant was Kelvin Kirk, who was picked 487th, in the 17th round, in 1976. Over time, the draft has been pared to 12, then eight and finally to the seven it is now.

So at least Crowder didn’t have to wait nearly as long as Kirk to have his name called. Now the challenge is to show the Giants he’s anything but irrelevant.

