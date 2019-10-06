Grading the Raiders’ 24-21 win over the Bears

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

How the team performed in a 24-21 win against the Bears.

OFFENSE: A

Yes, there were some blunders, like a fumble that led to a Chicago touchdown to open the second half and a fumble at the 1 when going in for a score. There was also this: Zero sacks for a vaunted Bears front, including Khalil Mack being limited to three tackles. There was also this: 123 rushing yards for rookie Josh Jacobs against a defense that had been allowing opponents under 70 on average. There was also this: A 13-play, 97-yard drive over 5:52 to win the game.

DEFENSE: B-plus

Two interceptions, one by Gareon Conley to seal the game late, a third erased by a (highly) questionable roughing the passer call, four sacks and six tackles for loss. You can’t forget the Raiders allowed 21 points in 13:44 following halftime, but they were far more good than not in pushing back against up-and-down quarterback Chase Daniel. Sacks went to Maurice Hurst (two), Benson Mayowa and Maxx Crosby.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

A 71-yard punt return from Tarik Cohen gave the Bears possession at the Raiders’ 16, and Chicago scored one play later to take a 21-17 lead. But then the Raiders faked a punt on fourth-and-1 from their 27 with 5:48 remaining. Erik Harris gained the yardage and appeared to fumble, but the call was correctly reversed on review, and Oakland continued what would be its game-winning drive. Daniel Carlson was good from 41 yards on his lone field-goal attempt.

COACHING: A

Jon Gruden brought his team to London much earlier this time, which certainly isn’t the main reason it prevailed. But his play-calling might have been. The Raiders kept Chicago off balance most of the game and refused to accept they couldn’t run the ball against the league’s best run defense — doing so 39 times for 169 yards.

— ED GRANEY

