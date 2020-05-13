Grading the Raiders’ defense, position by position

The Raiders invested heavily this offseason on defense, spending significant money in free agency to add four new starters and drafting three defensive players.

The Raiders invested heavily this offseason on defense, spending significant money in free agency to add four new starters, with the potential of another if they finalize a deal for veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara. They also used three of their seven draft picks on defensive players.

On paper, this group looks much better than it did at this time last year, and if the expected improvements come to fruition, the defense will look better on the field, too.

That said, there is work to be done to get the new players acclimated and room to grow for some of the younger players from the past two drafts. And without a regular offseason in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, that process is severely hampered.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown with grades of where the Raiders stand defensively:

Defensive line

Starters: DE Clelin Ferrell, DE Max Crosby, DT Maliek Collins, DT Maurice Hurst.

Reserves: Carl Nassib, Arden Key, Jeremiah Valoaga, Ade Aruna, Johnathan Hankins, P.J. Hall, Kendal Vickers, Mike Panasiuk, Daniel Ross.

The defensive line accounted for all 32 of the team’s sacks last season, which is promising and problematic, as it reveals a need for more playmaking at the second and third levels. The positive, though, is the defense was able to create pressure from the front four while also improving as a run-stopping unit. Crosby was a revelation, rising from a fourth-round pick to record a team-high 10 sacks. The Raiders think Ferrell, drafted fourth overall in 2019, will settle in as the bookend defensive end they envisioned, but he has plenty of room to grow as a run defender and pass rusher. Collins was a solid addition in free agency, and his ability to create pressure from the interior will help Ferrell and Crosby on the perimeter.

The Raiders need Hurst, Hankins and Hall to elevate their games. The addition of Nassib in free agency adds depth in the pass rush and run defense, and there should be scenarios when he pushes Ferrell inside on known passing downs to create a formidable pass rush with Collins and Crosby. The Raiders still have hopes for Key, who battled injuries last season. This unit has improved in the past two seasons, but there is still room to grow.

Grade: B

Linebacker

Starters: Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nicholas Morrow.

Reserves: Ukeme Eligwe, Tanner Muse, Marquel Lee, Kyle Wilber, Justin Phillips, Nick Usher.

The Raiders invested $35.75 million in guaranteed money for Littleton and Kwiatkoski in free agency and a third-round draft pick in Muse hoping to improve a unit that was a major weakness last season. Littleton, a former Los Angeles Rams standout, is regarded as one of the NFL’s best three-down linebackers with his ability to play the run and pass, and Kwiatkoski flashed a similar skill set with the Chicago Bears. Their pass coverage ability enhances a problem area, and the impact should be felt throughout the entire defense.

The starting job alongside Littleton and Kwiatkoski is open, and the hope is Muse eventually takes it. A safety at Clemson, Muse brings pass coverage skills and playmaking ability, but making the transition to linebacker might take some time, so the Raiders will need someone among Morrow, Lee, Wilber and others to hold the job down. This is an improved unit, but there is uncertainty and inexperience behind Littleton and Kwiatkoski.

Grade: C

Defensive backfield

Starters: CB Trayvon Mullen, CB Damon Arnette, S Johnathan Abram, S Damarious Randall.

Reserves: S/CB Lamarcus Joyner, CB Nevin Lawson, CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Amik Robertson, CB Keisean Nixon, CB D.J. Killings, CB Nick Nelson, CB Ken Crawley, CB Dylan Maybin, CB Jordan Brown, CB Madre Harper, S Jeff Heath, S Erik Harris, S Dallin Leavitt, S Javin White.

The Raiders appear close to signing Amukamara, a nine-year veteran. He would challenge Arnette for the starting job opposite Mullen. The cornerback room is extremely young, so a veteran presence such as Amukamara could be a boost, along with the presence of Joyner, who plays the slot. Mullen flashed in the second half of his 2019 rookie season, and if he continues on that upward trek, he could be a star in the making. Rookies Arnette and Robertson join Johnson, a second-year player who missed most of his rookie season with a fractured face, as promising players. The Raiders need them to get settled quickly. They are counting on Abram to break out at strong safety after he missed 15 games of his 2019 rookie season with a shoulder injury. Veterans Randall and Heath were added in free agency. Harris has been solid as a reserve and spot starter, and provides experience and depth. This group has a chance to take a big step forward, but it might take time with all the inexperience.

Grade: C+

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitte