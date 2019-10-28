Grading the Raiders’ loss against the Texans

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) tries to shed a tackle from Houston Texans outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) as wide receiver Zay Jones (12) blocks for him during the first half of an NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the team performed in a 27-24 loss to Houston:

Offense: C-minus

It’s a tough go when you only have three second-half possessions, but costly penalties and key drops didn’t allow for keeping up with the Texans over the final 30 minutes. Nine players had receptions, Tyrell Williams returned to the lineup to catch his fifth touchdown in as many games and rookie Hunter Renfrow had his first career TD catch, a slant that went for 65 yards. All-Pro center Rodney Hudson (ankle) was lost to injury early, replaced by undrafted rookie Andre James.

Defense: D

It’s a tough go, all right, when you can’t get the other guys off the field. Houston rolled for 29 first downs, 388 yards and 35:53 of possession time. Deshaun Watson dominated when it mattered most. The electric Texans quarterback finished 27-of-39 for 279 yard and three scores, including the game-winner with 6:26 remaining, when he slipped out of the grasp of a would-be sack, was kicked in the face and still found Darren Fells from 9 yards out.

Special teams: B

Daniel Carlson made good from 44 yards on his lone field-goal attempt. A.J. Cole averaged 43.3 net yards on three punts. The return teams produced next-to-nothing.

Coaching: C

For the most part, the plays were there. Jon Gruden again called a good enough game for his offense to produce more than it did. But for the second straight week and the third time this season, the Raiders struggled to stop an upper-echelon NFL quarterback.

— ED GRANEY