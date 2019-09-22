Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Vikings

Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) sheds a tackle from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (50) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-14. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

How the team performed in a 34-14 loss against the Vikings.

OFFENSE: D

Darren Waller saved this from a total failure of a grade, offering career bests in receptions (13) and yards (134). But any level of pressure against quarterback Derek Carr (sacked four times) slowed most offensive rhythm. The Raiders had just 227 yards on 50 plays before a final scoring drive. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs, limited this week due to illness, had only 10 carries for 44 yards.

DEFENSE: D

The Raiders couldn’t get off the field on third down, often due to costly penalties (Arden Key for roughing, Gareon Conley for holding). Injuries at linebacker during the game didn’t help and allowed Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (16 carries, 110 yards, TD) to have his way. Minnesota kept its pocket clean for quarterback Kirk Cousins (an efficient 15-of-21 for 174 yards and a score), who wasn’t sacked and was hit only three times, once via the Key penalty.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-minus

The attempt was 51 yards and the margin at the time was 31-7, but it’s indoors and Daniel Carlson still hit the right upright on his one field-goal try. A.J. Cole dropped two of four punts inside the 20 and averaged 53.3 yards on the day. But the Raiders haven’t been good for some time now creating better better starting field position for their offense.

COACHING: F

It was an uninspiring effort from the opening kick. This Raiders team is not nearly capable enough to exhibit any type of undisciplined play and expect to contend in a road game against a playoff-level opponent. Jon Gruden and his staff need to fix some things — fast —or one loss away from home could spiral into lots of them.

— Ed Graney, Review-Journal