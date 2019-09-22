Raiders fall to 1-2 with 34-14 loss to Vikings

The Raiders got down early and could never catch up to the Vikings in a 34-14 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Raiders got down early and could never catch up to the Vikings in a 34-14 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings scored three touchdowns in their first four possessions to go up 21-0 in the second quarter. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed a 35-yard pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen for the first touchdown of the day. Running back Dalvin Cook also had a 1-yard touchdown run and Thielen took in a 1-yard jet sweep for the Vikings’ touchdowns in the first half.

The Raiders got on the board with a flea-flicker play that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver J.J. Nelson. But the offense had trouble getting anything else going from that point on in the contest, only scoring again late in the fourth quarter when the game was fully out of reach with a Tyrell Williams touchdown reception.

With the loss, the Raiders are now 1-2 on the season. They’ll be back in action on the road again next week against the Indianapolis Colts.

