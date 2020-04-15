Hall of Fame talent exists beyond the reach of NFL draft

Over the years, 17 players have reached the Pro Football Hall of Fame in spite of going undrafted out of college, proving there is talent beyond draft weekend.

Former Oakland Raiders defensive back Willie Brown is honored with the 1967 championship team prior to the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Kansas City wide receiver Frank Pitts (25) and Raiders' defensive back Willie Brown (24) try to get their hands on the Chiefs' pass but it eludes both of them in the first quarter at Oakland, Dec. 12, 1970. (AP Photo)

File-This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows Pro football hall of famer Willie Brown before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif. Brown, who provided the iconic play of the Oakland Raiders' first Super Bowl title, died on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was 78. The Raiders and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Brown's death but did not reveal a cause. He had been dealing with cancer. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Former player William "Willie" Brown announces Sam Houston State's P.J. Hall as the Los Angeles Raiders' selection during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 27, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

One of the most enduring images in Raiders history is of Willie Brown sprinting 75 yards with an interception for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. That play was decisive in the Raiders’ 32-14 victory and became one of the most iconic plays in Brown’s illustrious Hall of Fame career.

But that’s not all it is. For the hundreds of players whose phones won’t ring on draft night next week, that play is a poignant reminder that the seven-round draft is just one part of uncovering the next group of NFL players. History has shown there is plenty of talent beyond the reach of the draft.

Brown is proof of that. The former Grambling State standout never got the call on draft night. In fact he got passed over in the AFL and NFL drafts in 1963.

But today, Brown is one of 17 undrafted players to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and among the countless others who had successful NFL careers after hooking on as undrafted free agents. Expect the 18th and 19th players to emerge soon as former Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and former Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher James Harrison seem shoo-ins to eventually knock on the Hall of Fame door.

Both went undrafted out of college. Each is an example of the kind of talent that can be mined in the hours and days after the draft concludes

“I think a lot of people get fired up and the mock drafts are all about the first round and people scream and yell about who the quarterbacks are, but at the end of the day, to me, the third day is just as important as the first,” said Raiders general manager Mike Mayock. “And so is the acquisition of the college free agents.”

In fact it’s almost a guarantee one or a handful of players that go undrafted next week will go on to have great NFL careers, maybe even make the Hall of Fame.

The most recent undrafted free agent to reach Canton was Kurt Warner, who went undrafted out of Northern Iowa, couldn’t stick with the Green Bay Packers, bounded around the Arena League and NFL Europe before catching on with the St. Louis Rams as the third-string quarterback in 1998. Warner went on to seize his opportunity when Trent Green went down with a knee injury in 1999, leading the Rams to the only Super Bowl championship in franchise history while earning Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and NFL MVP honors.

Warner would end up playing in three Super Bowls over his 12-year career and throw for 32,344 yards.

The list of undrafted free agents who ended up in the Hall of Fame includes Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman John Randle, quarterback Warren Moon, who played six years in the Canadian Football League after going undrafted out of Washington before finally getting a shot at the NFL with the Houston Oilers in 1984, Miami Dolphins guard Larry Little and Green Bay Packers safety Willie Wood.

Going even further back, Dick “Night Train” Lane of the Lions, and Marion Motley and Lou Groza of the Browns all became Hall of Famers despite not getting drafted.

Not that the Hall of Fame is the only indicator of successfully mining the undrafted free-agent pool for talent.

The Raiders recent acquisition of linebacker Cory Littleton is proof that not all great players get the life-changing call on draft night. Littleton was not drafted out of Washington in 2016 and had to earn his way onto the Los Angeles Rams roster by excelling on special teams.

Two years later, Littleton earned a starting linebacker role in Los Angeles and eventually made the Pro Bowl. The Raiders signed him to a three-year, $36-million contract, and he is expected to be a defensive anchor in Las Vegas.

Wes Welker is a multiple Super Bowl champion, but went undrafted out of Texas Tech in 2004. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo never got the call in 2003 out of Eastern Illinois.

Neither did former Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes or former Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters or longtime Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday.

Joe Jacoby, who many consider the greatest player in Washington history not to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, was a three-time offensive line All-Pro selection, a three-time Super Bowl champion and a member of the 1980’s NFL All-Decade team. He went undrafted out of Louisville in 1981.

Currently, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, Chargers cornerback Chris Harris and Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay are among the top NFL players who didn’t get phone calls on draft night.

All showed it isn’t always about the draft. They are proof there is NFL-caliber talent beyond the seven rounds we watch on television.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.