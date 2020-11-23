Henry Ruggs has quiet game in Raiders’ loss to Chiefs

Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs caught one pass for 5 yards and carried once for 12 yards in a 35-31 loss to the Chiefs. He also served as the team’s primary kick returner.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs with the football as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) and outside linebacker Damien Wilson (54) close in during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Th Chiefs won 35-31. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday,Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

First-round pick Henry Ruggs served as the Raiders’ primary kick returner Sunday night with Jalen Richard inactive because of a chest injury.

He didn’t get much action in the team’s 35-31 loss at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs kicked off into the end zone six times and booted the other one out of bounds, leaving the electrifying rookie without an opportunity for a return.

He didn’t see much action on offense, either.

Ruggs had one target, and it came deep into the fourth quarter on the Raiders’ final touchdown drive. He served as an outlet receiver and picked up 5 yards down the right sideline.

The former Alabama star also had one carry on the drive, gaining 12 yards for a first down.

Top tight ends

Raiders tight end Darren Waller said “it was awesome to share the field” with Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Waller caught all seven of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown, affirming his standing as one of the NFL’s best tight ends.

He has 60 receptions for 519 yards and five TDs with six games left in the season. He had 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three TDs last season in his breakout campaign.

“Knowing that there’s a guy of that caliber at my position over there, it naturally raises your level of play,” said Waller, who became the fourth Raiders tight end since 2000 to catch five TDs in a season. “You want to go out there and represent the position because it’s a position that’s loaded with talent throughout the league.”

Kelce is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro first-team pick. He showed why, catching eight passes for 127 yards and the winning score with 28 seconds left.

“It’s tough, losing in any form and fashion isn’t fun whatsoever,” Waller said.

Replay challenged

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was unsuccessful in his only challenge.

Gruden threw the red flag after Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson lost control of the ball as he went to the ground along the sideline on a third-and-1 play on Kansas City’s first drive of the third quarter.

The officials upheld the call on the field, awarding Robinson a completion and first down. Kansas City scored on the drive to take its first lead.

Gruden has lost three straight challenges after winning his first of the season. Before Sunday, his last challenge was in a win at Cleveland when he unsuccessfully appealed a ruling that Ruggs’ foot had come down out of bounds in the end zone.

TV replays appeared to show there was green between Ruggs’ foot and the white sideline, but the officials disagreed after a review.

Gruden was 1 of 9 on challenges last season.

White active

Undrafted rookie Javin White, a former UNLV standout, was active for the second time for the Raiders, both for home games.

White, like in the game against the Saints, was used primarily on special teams.

Ol’ reliable

The Raiders’ Jason Witten played in his 265th game, the second most among tight ends in NFL history. Former Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez played in 270 games.

Witten, 38, is playing in a reserve role after 16 seasons as a starter with the Dallas Cowboys. He has two TD catches this season, including a go-ahead, 1-yard score Sunday with 1:43 left.

Contact reporter Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter. Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.