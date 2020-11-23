Late TD pass by Chiefs hands Raiders crushing loss
Patrick Mahomes completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left Sunday to beat the Raiders 35-31 at Allegiant Stadium.
Derek Carr had put the Raiders in front at 31-28 with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten with 1:43 left.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
