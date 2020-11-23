Late TD pass by Chiefs hands Raiders crushing loss

Patrick Mahomes completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce with 28 seconds left Sunday to beat the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) eludes a tackle from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reaches the ball across the goal line for a score versus the Kansas City Chiefs defenders during the first half of their NFL Football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) celebrates a big defensive stop with teammates Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) and Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a move up field against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) confers with his teammates in a huddle versus the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their NFL Football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a few words for Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Nick Allegretti (73) on the bench versus the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their NFL Football game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) n the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15, center) is sandwiched between Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna (51) and teammate cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) as he drives for the goal line during the first half of their NFL Football game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs through an open lane as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) and inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) close in on him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reaches for more yardage as Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) makes a tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) looks after missing a tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates his touchdown score with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) bursts up field past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50), Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) can't hang on to a pass as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defends in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch as Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks to defend during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts as head coach Jon Gruden, left of Carr, looks toward the field after the bench was penalized for an unsportsmanlike conduct call during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) tackle Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hand fights with Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) as the ball flies by in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Derek Carr had put the Raiders in front at 31-28 with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten with 1:43 left.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

