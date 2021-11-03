Henry Ruggs merchandise pulled from some retailers after fatal crash

Overnight, merchandise bearing Henry Ruggs’ name was scrubbed from the Raider Image and Nike websites, but jerseys are still available for purchase on Fanatics and NFL Shop.

A Henry Ruggs III jersey is shown for sale in a screenshot from NFLShop.com on Wednesday,Nov. 3, 2021, one day after Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash in Las Vegas. (NFLShop.com)

A variety of merchandise is shown at The Raider Image official team store inside of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A row of Raiders jersey on display at the Raider Image retail store inside Allegiant Stadium. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

In less than 24 hours, Henry Ruggs went from being one of the most marketable players on the Raiders’ roster to unemployed.

The former Raiders wide receiver was released from the team Tuesday night after he was involved in a fatal crash resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman Tuesday morning. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving, according to police.

Overnight, merchandise bearing Ruggs’ name was scrubbed from the Raider Image and Nike websites, but jerseys are still available for purchase on Fanatics and NFL Shop. Ruggs’ jersey was listed at full price Wednesday on NFL Shop’s website, which noted his jersey was a best seller.

A shirt also promoting Ruggs’ speed on the field with the words “Speed Kills” has also been pulled from merchandising websites not affiliated with the team.

A check of a trio of Raider Image stores — the flagship location at Allegiant Stadium, inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Bay and at Town Square outdoor mall — revealed all Ruggs-related merchandise had been removed.

Ruggs’ likeness was also no longer available on the interactive touchscreen video boards at the Allegiant Stadium location, where fans can pull up a large photo and information on the current roster and some Raiders legends.

Online retailer Pro Image Sports still had Ruggs’ jerseys for sale on its website, with a noted price drop from $120 to $50 Wednesday afternoon.

Representatives from the Raider Image and Fanatics didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Ruggs’ merchandise.

