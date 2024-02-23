Here is the Raiders’ 1st coaching staff under Antonio Pierce

The Raiders finalized their first coaching staff under new coach Antonio Pierce, with former NFL head coaches Marvin Lewis and Joe Philbin holding key roles.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce adjusts his headset during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders also beefed up their game-day analytics presence by adding Matt Sheldon as their game manager. Sheldon spent last season as the Raiders’ director of football research and strategy.

Offensively, the staff shapes up as Luke Getsy (offensive coordinator), Edgar Bennett (wide receivers), James Cregg (offensive line), Philbin (senior offensive assistant), De’Andre Pierce (offensive assistant), Rich Scangarello (quarterbacks), Luke Steckel (tight ends), Mitch Singler (assistant tight ends), Scott Turner (pass game coordinator), Fred Walker (assistant quarterbacks), Carnell Williams (running backs) and Tim Zetts (offensive assistant).

Patrick Graham (defensive coordinator) will lead the defense. The other assistants are Gerald Alexander (safeties), Mike Caldwell (run game coordinator/linebackers), Andre Carter (pass rush specialist), Matt Feeney (assistant defensive backs), Rob Leonard (defensive line), Marcus Lewis (assistant linebackers), Ricky Manning Jr., (cornerbacks), Josh Phillips (defensive assistant) and Rob Ryan (senior defensive assistant)

Tom McMahon (special teams coordinator) will return for his second season and will be assisted by Kade Rannings and Derius Swinton.

A.J. Neibel (head strength and conditioning), D’Anthony Batiste (assistant strength and conditioning), Deuce Gruden (assistant strength and conditioning) and Rick Slate (assistant strength and conditioning) will oversee the strength and conditioning staff.

