Historic first quarter for Raiders defense against Chargers

Oakland forced Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers into multiple sacks and interceptions in the first quarter for the first time in his career.

Oakland Raiders free safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

OAKLAND, Calif.— The Raiders’ defense made history on Thursday night in likely the final prime-time game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Erik Harris had two interceptions in the first quarter and Oakland recorded two sacks.

It was the first time in 228 career games, including the postseason, that Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers had multiple interceptions and was sacked multiple times in the opening quarter, according to NFL Research.

Harris ran one of the interceptions back for a 56-yard touchdown. He took the other back 59 yards to set up a field goal.

The 115 return yards mark the second-most against Rivers in a game over his 16-year career. It’s also the most by any player in an NFL game this season.

