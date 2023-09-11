81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

How did Jimmy Garoppolo compare to Derek Carr in Week 1?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2023 - 7:10 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to throw as Raiders running back Josh Jacob ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to throw as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) goes through the motions for play action during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the ...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

What do Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo have in common? Besides their affiliation with the Raiders, that is.

Both quarterbacks led their teams to one-point victories Sunday in their debuts with their new clubs.

After spending nine years with the Raiders, Carr began a new chapter in his career as the starting quarterback with the New Orleans Saints. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans.

In Garoppolo’s debut with the Raiders, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 17-16 in Denver.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
2
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
Aidan O’Connell inactive, to be Raiders emergency quarterback
3
3 takeaways from Raiders’ season-opening win over Broncos
3 takeaways from Raiders’ season-opening win over Broncos
4
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
5
‘Not a masterpiece,’ but Raiders open season with road win
‘Not a masterpiece,’ but Raiders open season with road win
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders open season with victory over Broncos
Raiders open season with victory over Broncos
Derek Carr throws TD pass, beats Chiefs in Saints debut
Derek Carr throws TD pass, beats Chiefs in Saints debut
Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season
Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season
‘I wanted to play’: Garoppolo provides spark in Raiders debut
‘I wanted to play’: Garoppolo provides spark in Raiders debut
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad
Will Jimmy Garoppolo, fellow Raiders starters play Saturday?
Will Jimmy Garoppolo, fellow Raiders starters play Saturday?