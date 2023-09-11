How did Jimmy Garoppolo compare to Derek Carr in Week 1?

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Saints QB Derek Carr led their teams to one-point victories Sunday in their debuts with their new clubs.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) drops back to throw as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) goes through the motions for play action during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

What do Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo have in common? Besides their affiliation with the Raiders, that is.

Both quarterbacks led their teams to one-point victories Sunday in their debuts with their new clubs.

After spending nine years with the Raiders, Carr began a new chapter in his career as the starting quarterback with the New Orleans Saints. He completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 win over the Tennessee Titans.

In Garoppolo’s debut with the Raiders, he completed 20 of 26 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders defeated the Broncos 17-16 in Denver.

