How to watch Raiders at Chargers

The Raiders kick off their season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The moment that everyone has been waiting for is finally here.

Derek Carr and Davante Adams in action.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3, total 52

