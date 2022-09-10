91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

How to watch Raiders at Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2022 - 7:43 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10 ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) in the second half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The moment that everyone has been waiting for is finally here.

Derek Carr and Davante Adams in action.

The Raiders kick off their season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3, total 52

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing delayed as lawyers await report
Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing delayed as lawyers await report
2
Raiders report: Handling Mack-Bosa will be challenge
Raiders report: Handling Mack-Bosa will be challenge
3
Allegiant Stadium a go-to destination for visiting fans
Allegiant Stadium a go-to destination for visiting fans
4
Raiders’ mastery of new offensive playbook still ongoing
Raiders’ mastery of new offensive playbook still ongoing
5
Dolphins among biggest NFL Week 1 line moves, sharp bets
Dolphins among biggest NFL Week 1 line moves, sharp bets
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST