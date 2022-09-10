How to watch Raiders at Chargers
The Raiders kick off their season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers.
The moment that everyone has been waiting for is finally here.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams in action.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Chargers -3, total 52
