How to watch Raiders at Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Raiders on Saturday for the final preseason game for the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

The end of the preseason is upon us.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Raiders at Cowboys

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -5; total 38½

