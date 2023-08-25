How to watch Raiders at Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Raiders on Saturday for the final preseason game for the Silver and Black.
The end of the preseason is upon us.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Raiders at Cowboys
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: KVVU-5
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -5; total 38½
