How to watch Raiders at Rams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 21, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Joshua Moon ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Joshua Moon (37) and linebacker Aaron Donkor (43) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders are in Los Angeles this week after starting off the preseason with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium last Saturday.

The two teams face off at SoFi Stadium after two joint practice sessions, one of which was ended early because of a brawl.

Here’s how you can keep up with all the action:

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Time: 7 p.m. Saturday

TV: KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas

Radio: KOMP 92.3FM | Raider Nation Radio 920AM

Line: Raiders -6.5/35

