How to watch Raiders at Rams
The Raiders are in Los Angeles this week after starting off the preseason with a 20-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium last Saturday.
The two teams face off at SoFi Stadium after two joint practice sessions, one of which was ended early because of a brawl.
Here’s how you can keep up with all the action:
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Time: 7 p.m. Saturday
TV: KVVU FOX5 Las Vegas
Radio: KOMP 92.3FM | Raider Nation Radio 920AM
Line: Raiders -6.5/35