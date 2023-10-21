How to watch Raiders-Bears game, betting odds

The Raiders put a two-game winning streak on the line when they visit Chicago on Sunday to play the Bears in a battle of backup quarterbacks.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer, left, runs with the ball after a reception as New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) leaps over New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malcolm Koonce (51) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Steelers won 23-18. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

The Raiders (3-3) put a two-game winning streak on the line when they visit Chicago on Sunday to play the Bears (1-5) in a battle of backup quarterbacks.

Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the Raiders after suffering a back injury in Sunday’s win over the Patriots. Veteran Brian Hoyer will replace him. Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb in the Bears’ loss to the Vikings and will be replaced by undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent.

Game information

Who: Raiders at Bears

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago

TV: KVVU-5 (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Mark Sanchez, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Raiders -2½; total 37½

Series history

The teams have alternated wins and losses in the past five meetings, and the all-time series is tied 8-8.

Last meeting

In a game in which neither team could generate much offense, the Bears left Allegiant Stadium with a 20-9 victory on Oct. 10, 2021. The game is far more memorable because it took place just days after emails surfaced of Raiders coach Jon Gruden making insensitive jokes. More emails were released the following day, and Gruden was forced to resign.

Bold predictions

1. After drawing more targets and catching more passes last week than in his previous five games combined, rookie tight end Michael Mayer will score his first touchdown.

2. Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, making his first start, will run for at least 40 yards.

3. Malcolm Koonce will finally break through after several close calls and record his first sack since Dec. 12, 2021.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams vs. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson. The fourth-year defensive back has finally emerged as the legitimate shutdown corner the Bears were hoping for when they selected him out of Utah in 2020.

2. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby vs. Bears right tackle. Rookie Darnell Wright has been one of the lone bright spots on the offensive line, but Chicago might be without him. That could be a recipe for disaster against Crosby.

3. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller vs. Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. This matchup favors the Raiders, but Ngakoue will have extra motivation going against his former team.

When the Bears have the ball

There are a great deal of unknowns about how different the offense will look without Fields, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. Bagent took over last week when Fields was hurt, but there’s not much film on him. His rushing numbers in college were pedestrian, but the tape shows he’s agile enough to run with the ball. Still, the offense could be different from the one the Raiders have studied all week. Bagent comes from a Division II school, Shepherd University, where he put up record-setting numbers.

When the Raiders have the ball

There isn’t much to fear on the Bears defense outside of Johnson and linebacker T.J. Edwards. Priority No. 1 will be to try to finally establish a run game with Josh Jacobs. The other pressing matter is finding a way to get Adams more involved. He was vocal about his frustration with his target share the past two weeks, and that kind of message from someone as skilled and respected as Adams is usually heard loud and clear.

Injury report

Raiders: OUT: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (knee/thumb), CB Tyler Hall (ankle). FULL: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), T Justin Herron (concussion), LB Robert Spillane (knee/shoulder).

Bears: OUT: OL Nate Davis (ankle), QB Justin Fields (right thumb), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), RB Raschon Johnson (concussion), DB Terrell Smith (illness). QUESTIONABLE: DB Jaquan Brisker (groin), OL Dan Feeney (knee), OL Darnell Wright (shoulder). FULL: RB Travis Homer (hamstring), OL Doug Kramer (thumb), DL Yannick Ngakoue (back).

Storyline

The Raiders have taken advantage of a soft spot in the schedule to win two straight games. Fortunately for them, it doesn’t get much tougher Sunday. While both teams are without their starting quarterback, it’s a bigger loss for a Bears team that is built around the unique skill set of Fields. This game could go a long way toward determining whether the Raiders are playing meaningful games in December and beyond.

The pick

Raiders 20, Bears 16

