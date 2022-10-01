How to watch Raiders vs Broncos
The Raiders are looking for their first win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Will the Raiders finally capture that elusive win or will their record drop to 0-4?
Here’s how you can tune in to watch:
Who: Broncos at Raiders
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -3; total 45½