Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 8:47 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) elevates for a blocked field goal attempt on the Denver ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) elevates for a blocked field goal attempt on the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are looking for their first win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Will the Raiders finally capture that elusive win or will their record drop to 0-4?

Here’s how you can tune in to watch:

Who: Broncos at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -3; total 45½

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson before an NFL football game against the San Francisco ...
NFL betting trends — Week 4: Take under in Broncos-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Raiders have won the last four meetings with the Broncos and five of the last six while going 5-1 against the spread. The Broncos have gone under in 15 of their last 20 games.