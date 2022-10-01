How to watch Raiders vs Broncos

The Raiders are looking for their first win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) elevates for a blocked field goal attempt on the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are looking for their first win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Will the Raiders finally capture that elusive win or will their record drop to 0-4?

Here’s how you can tune in to watch:

Who: Broncos at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -3; total 45½