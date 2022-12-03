How to watch Raiders vs Chargers
The Raiders are looking to stretch their two-game winning streak into three when they host their a AFC West rival the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Here’s how you can tune in.
Who: Chargers at Raiders
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Pick; total 50
