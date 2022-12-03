How to watch Raiders vs Chargers

The Raiders are looking to stretch their two-game winning streak into three when they host AFC rival Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pursues Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s how you can tune in.

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Pick; total 50

