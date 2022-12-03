59°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders vs Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2022 - 5:11 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pursues Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pursues Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are looking to stretch their two-game winning streak into three when they host their a AFC West rival the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Here’s how you can tune in.

Who: Chargers at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Pick; total 50

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

