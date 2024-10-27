How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 8

The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders renew their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Gardner Minshew is expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders (2-5) after Aidan O’Connell sustained a fractured thumb in a 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders have lost three straight.

Kansas City (6-0) is the lone unbeaten team in the NFL and is coming off a 28-18 victory over San Francisco in a rematch of Super Bowl 58.

The Raiders are the last team to defeat the Chiefs, a 20-14 slugfest on Christmas.

How to watch:

Who: Chiefs at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Chiefs -9½, total 41½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.