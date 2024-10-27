How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 8
The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.
The Raiders renew their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Gardner Minshew is expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders (2-5) after Aidan O’Connell sustained a fractured thumb in a 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders have lost three straight.
Kansas City (6-0) is the lone unbeaten team in the NFL and is coming off a 28-18 victory over San Francisco in a rematch of Super Bowl 58.
The Raiders are the last team to defeat the Chiefs, a 20-14 slugfest on Christmas.
How to watch:
Who: Chiefs at Raiders
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst)
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)
Line: Chiefs -9½, total 41½
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.