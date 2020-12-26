53°F
Raiders

How to watch Saturday’s Raiders-Dolphins game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2020 - 10:36 am
 
The Raiders take the field in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 1 ...
The Raiders take the field in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Saturday night prime-time game between the Raiders and Dolphins will air on local television in addition to the national broadcast on NFL Network.

KSNV-TV (3), the local NBC affiliate, will air the game live at 5:15 p.m. Their coverage of the home game at Allegiant Stadium starts with a 4 p.m. pregame show.

All Raiders games are broadcast on the radio at KOMP-FM (92.3) and KRLV-AM (920).

Saturday’s game is also available through Raiders.com on mobile devices or the Raiders mobile app in markets where the broadcast is available locally.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

