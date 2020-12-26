How to watch Saturday’s Raiders-Dolphins game

The Raiders’ home finale will air on NFL Network and on local television in addition to streaming options.

The Raiders take the field in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Saturday night prime-time game between the Raiders and Dolphins will air on local television in addition to the national broadcast on NFL Network.

KSNV-TV (3), the local NBC affiliate, will air the game live at 5:15 p.m. Their coverage of the home game at Allegiant Stadium starts with a 4 p.m. pregame show.

All Raiders games are broadcast on the radio at KOMP-FM (92.3) and KRLV-AM (920).

Saturday’s game is also available through Raiders.com on mobile devices or the Raiders mobile app in markets where the broadcast is available locally.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.