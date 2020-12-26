How to watch Saturday’s Raiders-Dolphins game
The Raiders’ home finale will air on NFL Network and on local television in addition to streaming options.
The Saturday night prime-time game between the Raiders and Dolphins will air on local television in addition to the national broadcast on NFL Network.
KSNV-TV (3), the local NBC affiliate, will air the game live at 5:15 p.m. Their coverage of the home game at Allegiant Stadium starts with a 4 p.m. pregame show.
All Raiders games are broadcast on the radio at KOMP-FM (92.3) and KRLV-AM (920).
Saturday’s game is also available through Raiders.com on mobile devices or the Raiders mobile app in markets where the broadcast is available locally.
