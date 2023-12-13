How to watch the Raiders on ‘Thursday Night Football’

The Raiders will get an opportunity to bounce back from a disastrous offensive performance Sunday when they host the rival Chargers on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches the ball in front of Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Viking won 3-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) share a high kick after another Minnesota Vikings stop during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watch the last play of an NFL football game against Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Viking won 3-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is one bright spot for the Raiders, coming off a 3-0 loss Sunday that ranks as their ugliest home performance since Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020.

They get a chance to atone for it fast.

The Raiders (5-8) will play again five days after that setback to the Vikings when they host the rival Chargers (5-8) on Thursday night.

Several pivotal players are missing on each side, which means something bizarre is bound to happen. That’s just becoming the norm when these two teams face off.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders vs. Chargers

■ When: 5:15 p.m. Thursday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: Amazon Prime, KTNV-13 (Al Michaels, play-by-play; Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung analysts).

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Raiders -3; total 34

Series history

The Raiders have a 68-58-2 lead in the all-time series, which includes one playoff meeting.

They won that postseason matchup as well. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 34-27 in the 1980 AFC title game.

Last meeting

The Chargers won 24-17 at home at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 1.

Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was sacked seven times in what was his first NFL start, with six of those coming from star pass rusher Khalil Mack. The Chargers’ lead was cut to seven points late in the game but O’Connell threw an interception in the final minute.

Bold predictions

1. The Raiders will pass to wide receiver Davante Adams their first play regardless of the Chargers’ coverage. They’ll want to get Adams involved early.

2. Raiders safety Marcus Epps will get his first interception of the season after dropping a few opportunities in previous games.

3. Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, whose total passing yards is just 190.5 at sportsbooks, will throw for at least 250 yards in his first NFL start.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor vs. Mack. The former Raider was on a mission against his old team Oct. 1 and came away with six sacks, though O’Connell caused several by holding the ball for too long. Eluemunor asked to stay at right tackle for this matchup.

2. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham vs. Stick. While Stick isn’t Justin Herbert, he has been with the Chargers since 2019 waiting for his opportunity. Graham has done incredible work with the Raiders defense this year, but now he must prepare for someone with just 25 NFL passing attempts on film.

3. Adams vs. the Chargers secondary. The best way for the Raiders to jump-start a stagnant offense is to throw the ball to Adams early and often. He had 13 targets the first meeting between these two teams despite missing a couple drives while recovering from a huge hit. Adams finished with eight catches for 75 yards.

When the Chargers have the ball

It’s the Stick show the rest of the year. The fifth-year pro will make his first career start and is expected to play the rest of the season with Herbert on injured reserve. The Raiders should be prepared for a competent player. Stick has been with the Chargers his entire career and the team has shown faith in him by keeping him around for so long. He was part of four national championships at the FCS level in college with North Dakota State, including three as the starting quarterback after succeeding Carson Wentz. Stick’s numbers with the Bison were impressive. He’s also shown he can move pretty well.

When the Raiders have the ball

The good news is things can’t get much worse for the Raiders offense. O’Connell just couldn’t get things going Sunday. Whether he, veteran Jimmy Garoppolo or some combination of both play Thursday, offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree needs to find some plays that work. There will be plenty of talk on the broadcast about whether the Raiders can pass protect better this time after the Chargers had seven sacks in the first meeting. That can also be solved by the quarterbacks getting rid of the ball faster.

Storyline

This is certainly not the game that was expected when it was announced as part of Amazon’s Thursday night package. The Chargers are out of the playoff race and will be without Herbert the rest of the year. That means coach Brandon Staley could soon be out the door. The Raiders would likely be turning their attention to the draft as well if they didn’t have a coaching staff auditioning for jobs.

The pick

Raiders 20, Chargers 16

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.