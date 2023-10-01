Raiders’ rally falls short against Chargers in all-too-familiar script

Dumb penalties. Sloppy tackling. Mental breakdowns. Self-inflicted wounds. You name it, the Raiders did it to themselves again in another winnable game.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Austin Johnson, bottom right, recovers a fumble by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels observes from the sideline during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates after sacking Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (9) and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff-arms Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

A Raiders fan wears a bag over her head with “Fire McDaniels” written on it during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) throws a stiff arm against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) as he runs during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to run past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after stopping Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert open fourth and one during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks for room to run as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) closes in during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) helps push quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) into the end zone for a score during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans watch from the stands during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws under pressure from Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on from the sideline during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) is gang tackled by safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders fans cheer during the second half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs runs next to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor drinks water on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, right, hits Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert late as Herbert ran out of bounce during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, center, is confronted by Los Angeles Chargers player after Tillery hit Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert late as Herbert ran out of bounds during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) is held back by a referee after Tillery hit Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert late during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) interacts with Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) after he was penalized for a late hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10), not pictured, during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) lunges into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley, left, is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and defensive end Tyree Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (12) scrambles and stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders' Isaac Rochelle (96) in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) points as he gets a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) fumbles the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The fumble was recovered by the Chargers. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to throw during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, center, is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) can’t haul in the football during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during the second half an NFL game against the Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, right, is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) reacts after seeing Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) to score a touchdown during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, center, is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert comes out of a tent with a brace on this left hand during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, not pictured, during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stops Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) from converting on a fourth down attempt during the second half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs after a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack walks off the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) congratulates quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on his touchdown during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, right, hugs Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The all-too-familiar script that played out in the Raiders’ 24-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium is beyond redundant.

And, frankly, Josh Jacobs has seen enough.

“I’m tired of losing,” the Raiders star running back said in the quiet of another defeated locker room.

Dumb penalties. Sloppy tackling. Mental breakdowns. Self-inflicted wounds. You name it, the Raiders did it to themselves again in another winnable game that eluded their grasp.

On a day that demanded they play at their most efficient level to support rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, they fell into their same old habits.

The Raiders’ third straight loss pushes them to the bottom of the AFC West standings. One month into the season, they will have to scratch and claw to climb out of another hole. Lest they get swallowed up by it just as they have so many other times over the years.

Barring a sudden turnaround, Jacobs, who broke out for 58 yards rushing and 81 yards on eight receptions, is looking at the fourth nonwinning record in his first five seasons. The weight of it all could be felt in every word he spoke afterward.

“Just keeping it 100 (percent),” said Jacobs, his anger and frustration rising. “Tired of losing.”

Not even the urgency of needing to surround O’Connell with as much support as possible was enough to shake the Raiders out of their self-inflicting ways.

They were penalized nine times, with five of them playing a massive role in a 24-7 first-half hole.

Like cornerback David Long lining up offsides on a third-down play in the first quarter to not only negate a sack but also give the Chargers a new set of downs. Justin Herbert made them pay with a 12-yard touchdown run and 7-0 lead.

Or defensive tackle Jerry Tillery’s dumbfounding decision to bum-rush Herbert after the Chargers quarterback clearly stepped out of bounds on a short scramble. Tillery was flagged for 15 yards, which set up the Chargers at the Raiders’ 14-yard-line, and kicked out of the game. Three plays later, Herbert found Keenan Allen on a 7-yard touchdown throw and the Raiders trailed 17-7.

“Stupid (stuff),” was how Jacobs described it all. “The stupid (stuff) we do to ourselves. Undisciplined football.”

The penalties continued in the second half, only this time they sabotaged multiple Raiders scoring chances and took valuable time off the clock rather than assisting the Chargers on their drives.

Not that it hurt any less.

Robert Spillane was flagged for a blindside block on Tre’von Moehrig’s third-quarter interception, limiting the impact of the play and taking away Moehrig’s return yards.

On the ensuing drive, Jakobi Meyers was penalized for an illegal crack-back block on a short run by Jacobs to the Chargers’ 16-yard-line. Rather than second down and 8, the Raiders faced second and 25.

O’Connell was thrown for a 9-yard loss on the next play — one of seven sacks the offensive line allowed, including six by former Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack.

Between the penalty and sack, the Raiders marched backward and took themselves out of scoring range. Rather than cut into a 24-10 deficit, they had to punt.

“The big penalties are big for a reason — they hurt you,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “They’re obviously killers.”

They were all the more frustrating with how O’Connell and the offense and defense eventually found their groove in time to make a late run.

A Jacobs’ 1-yard touchdown run made the score 24-17, followed by a defensive stand to stop the Chargers on fourth and 1 from their 34. Next, O’Connell threw 19 yards to Davante Adams on fourth down to set up the Raiders at the Chargers’ 3-yard-line.

But O’Connell, who completed 24 of 39 passes for 238 yards, then misread a late coverage change by the Chargers on first-and-goal and threw a game-deciding interception to Asante Samuel. It was one of O’Connell’s three turnovers, along with two fumbles.

Had the Raiders simply played more efficiently early on, maybe O’Connell wouldn’t have had to play hero ball late.

“We’re gonna have to clean up some of the things we’re doing to put us in those situations so we don’t have to feverishly scramble back at the end and try to win it at the very last second,” McDaniels said.

But when?

“Until we figure that (stuff) out, this (stuff is) gonna be what it is,” Jacobs said.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.