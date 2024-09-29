80°F
How to watch the Raiders vs. Browns in NFL Week 4

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and teammates run onto the field from the tunnel befor ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and teammates run onto the field from the tunnel before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

The injury-riddled Raiders will try to bounce back from last week’s dismal performance when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Antonio Pierce ruled out wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) with injuries. Crosby, who has never missed a game in his career, was officially listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

The Raiders (1-2) struggled to run the ball against the Panthers and face a Cleveland defense that ranks in the middle of the pack in the NFL, allowing 4.4 yards per carry.

The Browns (1-2) are coming off a 21-15 loss to the Giants and haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game this season.

Here’s how to watch:

Who: Browns at Raiders

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Beth Mowins, play-by-play; Ross Tucker and Jay Feely, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Browns -2; total 36

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

