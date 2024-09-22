How to watch the Raiders vs. Panthers in NFL Week 3
The Raiders play their home opener Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
Gardner Minshew guided the Raiders to an upset of the Baltimore Ravens last week, throwing for 276 yards and a touchdown in the 26-23 victory. Davante Adams had 110 yards receiving and a TD, while rookie tight end Brock Bowers emerged as a favorite target across the middle of the field (nine receptions, 98 yards).
The Panthers (0-2) benched former No. 1 pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton with hopes of igniting the offense.
How to watch the game:
Who: Panthers at Raiders
When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBS
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Raiders -6, total 40
