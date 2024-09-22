80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

How to watch the Raiders vs. Panthers in NFL Week 3

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during ...
Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown run during the second half of an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) takes the hand off from quarterback Jalen ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 3
FILE - Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawk ...
Raiders-Panthers preview: QB change provides Week 3 intrigue
Vegas Nation Gameday — A Chance to Show Out at Home for Week 3
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) motions for a first down after a catch during the second ha ...
‘The sky is the limit’: Raiders rookie off to record-setting pace
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders play their home opener Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium.

Gardner Minshew guided the Raiders to an upset of the Baltimore Ravens last week, throwing for 276 yards and a touchdown in the 26-23 victory. Davante Adams had 110 yards receiving and a TD, while rookie tight end Brock Bowers emerged as a favorite target across the middle of the field (nine receptions, 98 yards).

The Panthers (0-2) benched former No. 1 pick Bryce Young in favor of veteran quarterback Andy Dalton with hopes of igniting the offense.

How to watch the game:

Who: Panthers at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -6, total 40

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES