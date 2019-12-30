Injuries influenced Raiders’ decision to go for 2

“We really didn’t want to go into overtime,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We were running out of men.”

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — With the Raiders already eliminated from playoff contention, there was nothing to be gained from sending the game to overtime following wide receiver Hunter Renfrow’s three-yard touchdown catch with seven seconds left in the contest. But Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he made the decision to go for two in part because of the team’s extensive list of injured players.

“We really didn’t want to go into overtime,” Gruden said. “We were running out of men.”

Middle linebacker and defensive signal-caller Will Compton had to exit the game just before the Raiders’ final drive with a concussion. And earlier in the contest, linebacker Nicholas Morrow had to exit the field for a brief period — though he was able to return, but apparently on a limited basis.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams and running back Jalen Richard also had to exit and did not return.

“We only had, I think, one-and-a-half linebackers left,” Gruden said. “We wanted to win the game right there.”

While Williams was able to start the game, he didn’t play much while dealing with the foot injury that has lingered throughout the season.

“He was no factor today. He gave us what he had,” Gruden said.

