Jason Witten to sign one-day contract with Cowboys, retire

Witten played this season for the Raiders, but spent the rest of this 17-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tackles Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jason Witten is retiring from the NFL after one season with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The longtime Dallas Cowboys star set the league’s all-time record for games played by a tight end (271) in the final game of the 2020 season, breaking a mark previously held by Tony Gonzalez.

Witten intends to sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys in March in order to retire as a member of the organization in which he spent his first 16 seasons.

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Witten told ESPN, where he worked as an analyst during his first retirement in 2018. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation.”

The 38-year-old played in all 16 games for the Raiders this season, including seven starts, and finished with 13 catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

He was named to 11 Pro Bowls in his career and is a likely Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible beginning in 2026.

Witten was awarded the prestigious NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2012 for his charitable work off the field.

He caught 1,228 passes for 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns over his career.

