Jon Gruden keeping preference for President to himself

The Raiders’ coach said he has a candidate in Tuesday’s election, but declined to make his vote public.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was asked about this year's election and says he has "interest in a certain candidate" but does not want to make his job about politics. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden has a preference about which presidential candidate emerges victorious on Tuesday. He’s just not willing to share publicly whether he prefers Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

“I got my interest in a certain candidate, but I’m not going to make this job about politics,” he said Monday. “I respect the tough decision that America has to make and whichever way America goes, I’ll figure out how to get on the same page. You bet, I’ll support whoever’s in office.”

The Raiders will join the rest of the NFL in closing their team facility on Henderson on Tuesday in a league-wide non-partisan effort to encourage participation in the voting process.

NFL and NFLPA officials have touted the success of the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter campaigns created in August.

All players received voter education and access to information on issues and how to register. The program resulted in 90 percent of active players being registered to vote, including several teams that reached 100 percent.

At least half the teams in the league will use their stadiums or facilities for election-related activities. Players and coaches have been featured in public service announcements reminding viewers to develop a game plan to vote.

Injury update

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Gruden expects him to be limited in practice this week.

His availability Sunday is still up in the air, according to Gruden, who was pleased with the performance of the players who took on a bigger role in Hurst’s absence..

“Kendal Vickers did what he did in Kansas City,” Gruden said. “He came in and played some valuable snaps and played well. Johnathan Hankins had an outstanding game. Those two guys are going to have to step up for us obviously if Mo is out.”

The Raiders could also have reinforcements on the way.

Cornerback Damon Arnette, who has missed the last four games, will travel to Houston to get a final evaluation on his wrist and could return as soon as Sunday.

“I just saw Arnette a minute ago,” Gruden said Monday. “When Damon is in the building, you know he’s here. He has a real presence about him. There is a chance he’s available for the Chargers game. So we’re really excited about that.”

Safety Jeff Heath left the game with a hip strain, but could also return for the Chargers game.

More COVID contact

The Raiders have had their fair share of issues with COVID-19 and following the extensive protocols the league has put in place to get through this season.

This time it’s an opponent that has potentially put them in jeopardy.

The Browns held player meetings remotely on Monday because a player was experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

No players have tested positive as on Monday afternoon, according to a team spokesperson.

The Raiders have not heard from league on any additional protocols they must enact as a result of sharing the field with the Browns on Sunday.

“We’re so far, so good,” Gruden said. “We are just going to do the best we can to monitor our team. I don’t have any news to report on that. I hope everybody is OK in Cleveland.”

