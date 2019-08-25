Jon Gruden surprised, not shocked by Andrew Luck’s retirement

“The NFL will miss him. I know I’ll miss competing against him,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “He’s a good friend and a great player, and I wish him the best.”

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who had a session with Andrew Luck on his “Gruden’s QB Camp” on ESPN in 2012, said Sunday he was surprised, but not shocked by Luck’s decision to retire.

“He’s had some injuries, and if you know Andrew, he’s one of the great not only quarterbacks, he’s a great competitor,” Gruden said. “He’s also really advanced in life. I’m sure he has a million things that he can do.”

The Raiders will now play the Luck-less Colts in Week 4.

Luck said he plans on remaining in Indianapolis and supporting the Colts. But at this point, the 29-year-old quarterback has no plans to ever play again.

“The NFL will miss him. I know I’ll miss competing against him,” Gruden said. “He’s a good friend and a great player, and I wish him the best.”

Value of the preseason

There’s been a growing trend around the league for teams to rest their starters for the vast majority of the preseason. With starters certainly not going to play in the fourth preseason game, the Raiders’ starting offense will end the preseason with one series of work — an opening-drive touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second exhibition contest.

Gruden said he’s always seen the preseason as more for backups and young players than veterans.

“These poor backups don’t even get a rep when the season starts, you know? So we’ve got to use these preseason games to develop young players,” Gruden said. “And we might have five or six undrafted rookies make the team — we’d never have found that out if we didn’t play them.”

Gruden has mentioned undrafted players a couple times when discussing the opening-day roster.

Punter A.J. Cole will at least be one of those UDFAs, as he beat out Johnny Townsend for the role. Wide receiver Keelan Doss also appears to be in strong position for a spot on the initial 53. And cornerback Keisean Nixon could be another, as Gruden said on Sunday, “He’s made more plays than any of our corners.”

“He’s playing extremely well. He’s confident. He’s had a lot of ball production, and he’s also been a factor on special teams,” Gruden said. “So, we’re really pleased with Nixon.”

Raiders on the mend

Like most teams, the Raiders have had a number of injuries during the preseason.

With right guard Gabe Jackson out into the regular season with a right MCL strain, backup Jordan Devey has been working at that spot. Gruden said Sunday that Devey, a seven-year journeyman who has spent time with the Ravens, Patriots, 49ers, and Chiefs, has done well. He added that backup guard/tackle Denzelle Good has also returned following his offseason back surgery.

“It’s good to see Good. We need some good things out of the big man,” Gruden said.

Gruden said it will likely be either Devey or Good at right guard for Week 1.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Gruden noted defensive tackle Justin Ellis has a knee injury and won’t play against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. But the team is hopeful Ellis can play Week 1.

Wide receiver J.J. Nelson has an ankle injury that Gruden said doesn’t appear to be serious. He should be ready to start the regular season.

Defensive end Josh Mauro has what Gruden called a “slight” hamstring injury, but has been doing better and practiced Sunday on a limited basis.

