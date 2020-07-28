Jon Gruden welcomed to Las Vegas with Raiders-themed Shelby GT500

If you see someone driving around Las Vegas in a Raiders-themed Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that looks like Jon Gruden, there’s no need for a double take.

Southern Nevada Ford Dealers welcomed Raiders coach Jon Gruden to Las Vegas with a custom 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. (E11even Media)

Southern Nevada Ford Dealers delivered to Gruden on Monday a 2020 edition of the souped-up muscle car, decked out in a silver-and-black paint job with “Raiders” painted on top of the rear spoiler and the team’s famous pirate logo included on the ends.

Giving the already impressive vehicle an even more unique touch, it came with a Raiders Nevada specialty license plate embossed with “JTWYN,” a nod to late owner Al Davis’ memorable motto “Just win, baby.”

“The Southern Nevada Ford Dealers couldn’t be more proud to welcome Coach Gruden, to Las Vegas,” said Steve Olliges, owner of Team Ford and member of the Southern Nevada Ford Dealers, who are a founding sponsor of Allegiant Stadium. “We hope he enjoys driving the Mustang and we look forward to seeing him lead the Las Vegas Raiders to many victories this season and for many years to come.”

The Shelby GT500 features a 5.2-liter V-8 engine, boasting a top speed of 186 mph powered by 745 horsepower.

That’s the Henry Ruggs III horsepower right there,” Gruden said in a statement, comparing the car to the speedy rookie receiver.

Although nothing tops winning a Lombardi Trophy in the NFL, Gruden had high praise for the vehicle.

“(It’s the) best thing I will ever own, next to my Super Bowl trophy,” Gruden said.

