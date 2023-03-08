Jon Jones says brother ‘needed’ his memorable TD for Raiders

The new UFC heavyweight champion believes the walk-off touchdown Chandler Jones scored against the Patriots endeared the defensive end to fans and the organization during a tough season.

UFC star Jon Jones had just cemented his legacy as the greatest fighter in the organization’s history just down the street from where his brother scored one of the most memorable touchdowns of the NFL season.

Jones didn’t want to make the call on whether his first-round submission of Ciryl Gane on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena was a better moment than his little brother Chandler’s miraculous game-winning fumble recovery for the Raiders to beat the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18.

“They don’t compare,” the new UFC heavyweight champion said. “They’re both just really awesome moments.”

The touchdown by Chandler Jones came on a wild play when the Patriots inexplicably started a wild series of laterals in a tie game as time expired.

Jon Jones said it was an important moment for his brother in a somewhat disappointing season for the four-time Pro Bowler, who signed a three-year contract worth $51 million before the season.

“Chandler wasn’t having the best season and that touchdown did something for him,” Jon Jones said. “It made him feel so appreciated and loved by the Vegas fans. It was a big moment. I think the team got to realize that maybe it’s a brilliant investment having Chandler Jones as part of our program. He needed that moment.”

Perhaps the only negative was that Chandler Jones suffered an injury the following week and couldn’t build off the momentum.

“Unfortunately he got hurt right after that,” Jon Jones said. “But now he’s back at full health and we’re excited to see him pick up right where he left off, which is as a very special athlete.”

