Raiders News

Jon Jones says brother ‘needed’ his memorable TD for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 3:16 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks away from a tackle attempt by New England Patr ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks away from a tackle attempt by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) on the way to a winning touchdown interception and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference after the UFC 285 fight card at T- ...
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference after the UFC 285 fight card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC star Jon Jones had just cemented his legacy as the greatest fighter in the organization’s history just down the street from where his brother scored one of the most memorable touchdowns of the NFL season.

Jones didn’t want to make the call on whether his first-round submission of Ciryl Gane on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena was a better moment than his little brother Chandler’s miraculous game-winning fumble recovery for the Raiders to beat the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18.

“They don’t compare,” the new UFC heavyweight champion said. “They’re both just really awesome moments.”

The touchdown by Chandler Jones came on a wild play when the Patriots inexplicably started a wild series of laterals in a tie game as time expired.

Jon Jones said it was an important moment for his brother in a somewhat disappointing season for the four-time Pro Bowler, who signed a three-year contract worth $51 million before the season.

“Chandler wasn’t having the best season and that touchdown did something for him,” Jon Jones said. “It made him feel so appreciated and loved by the Vegas fans. It was a big moment. I think the team got to realize that maybe it’s a brilliant investment having Chandler Jones as part of our program. He needed that moment.”

Perhaps the only negative was that Chandler Jones suffered an injury the following week and couldn’t build off the momentum.

“Unfortunately he got hurt right after that,” Jon Jones said. “But now he’s back at full health and we’re excited to see him pick up right where he left off, which is as a very special athlete.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Derek Carr finds new home
By / RJ

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints reached terms on a deal in which he will make $150 million if he’s with the team for the duration of the contract.

