Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram out for Raiders
The Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram against the Jets on Sunday because of injuries.
Jacobs is out with an ankle injury he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Abram will be sidelined by a knee injury. Both players will remain in Las Vegas.
