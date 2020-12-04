59°F
Raiders

Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram out for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2020 - 12:32 pm
 
Updated December 4, 2020 - 12:48 pm
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for more yards against Atlanta Falcons lin ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for more yards against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) as offensive tackle Brandon Parker (75) tackles cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Jacobs is out with an ankle injury he suffered against the Atlanta Falcons last week. Abram will be sidelined by a knee injury. Both players will remain in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

