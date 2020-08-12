Josh Jacobs, Trent Brown miss Raiders’ morning practice

Raiders coach Jon Gruden offered no details, but star running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown were not on the field during the Raiders morning practice on Wedneaday.

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

On the first day the Raiders could focus on football on Wednesday, two key players were missing.

Neither running back Josh Jacobs nor right tackle Trent Brown were on the field for the Raiders’ morning practice.

Jon Gruden, the Raiders head coach, offered no specifics on their absence when asked if their absence was coronavirus related.

“There’s no update,” Gruden said after practice. “Everybody has a schedule. This is a strange training camp, so there will be some strange things going on. It gives us an opportunity to look at some players in this limited amount of time we want to look at them.”

Brown ended last season on the injured reserve list with a pectoral injury and Jacobs missed three of the last four games with a shoulder injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter