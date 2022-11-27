Kolton Miller, Josh Jacobs cleared to play for Raiders

The Raiders will have running back Josh Jacobs and left tackle Kolton Miller against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs stretches before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

SEATTLE — After a brief late-week injury scare with Josh Jacobs, the Raiders got some good news Sunday morning when their standout running back was cleared to play against the Seahawks.

In addition, the Raiders will get back left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed last week’s win over the Broncos with shoulder and abdomen injuries.

Jacobs showed on the Raiders’ injury report on Friday with a calf injury that left him questionable for Sunday’s game. But after an on-field workout to test the calf on Sunday, he was given the green light to play.

The Raiders’ inactives for Sunday are cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Brittain Brown, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Jacob Holister, and defensive tackles Neil Farrell, Matthew Butler and Kendal Vickers.

