Raiders

Kolton Miller, Josh Jacobs cleared to play for Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2022 - 11:41 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs stretches before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs stretches before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

SEATTLE — After a brief late-week injury scare with Josh Jacobs, the Raiders got some good news Sunday morning when their standout running back was cleared to play against the Seahawks.

In addition, the Raiders will get back left tackle Kolton Miller, who missed last week’s win over the Broncos with shoulder and abdomen injuries.

Jacobs showed on the Raiders’ injury report on Friday with a calf injury that left him questionable for Sunday’s game. But after an on-field workout to test the calf on Sunday, he was given the green light to play.

The Raiders’ inactives for Sunday are cornerback Sidney Jones, running back Brittain Brown, tackle Jackson Barton, tight end Jacob Holister, and defensive tackles Neil Farrell, Matthew Butler and Kendal Vickers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

