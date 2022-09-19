Kyler Murray appears to be struck in face during celebration

Video on social media appears to show Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray getting struck in the face by a fan after Sunday’s OT victory over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) defends during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Cardinals won 29-23. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Quarterback Kyler Murray was struck in the face by a fan during the celebration after a game-winning defensive score that gave the Cardinals a dramatic 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

It was unclear from video on social media whether the fan was attempting to strike Murray or was over-exuberant in trying to celebrate with the Arizona star.

Murray ran down to the end zone from the sideline and was excitedly embracing fans in the front row of the Wynn Field Club after Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up a fumble and raced 59 yards down the right sideline for a walk-off victory.

In a chaotic scene, a fan’s hand came straight down from above and appeared to connect with Murray’s face. The quarterback had already started to head toward teammates in another area of the field when he abruptly spun around and tried to confront who he thought had hit him. Murray was quickly calmed down by teammates.

The Cardinals had already spoken with media and departed the stadium when the video started widely circulating on social media.

A team official did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.