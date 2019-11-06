Las Vegas Ballpark hosting free Raiders watch party

Raiders fans can cheer on the team with fellow fans in Las Vegas next week when the Raiders host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans relax on the field and in the stands during the first Vegas Golden Knights watch party as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans can cheer on the team with fellow fans in Las Vegas next week when the Raiders host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Las Vegas Ballpark announced on Tuesday that it’s hosting a Raiders watch party on Nov. 17.

Doors will open at noon and admission is free. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt.

The #LVBallpark is excited to announce that it will host its first-ever @Raiders watch party Sunday, November 17th at 12PM 🏈 Admission is FREE and the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Raiders t-shirt giveaway! pic.twitter.com/kOi4r32X9H — Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) November 5, 2019

Fans can sign up to attend, and be entered to win a signed Derek Carr football at raiders.com/watchparty.

The game begins at 1:25 p.m.

The ballpark also hosted a watch party for the Vegas Golden Knights’ 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct.19.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.