Late Raiders great named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The senior committee nominated Cliff Branch, who will need at least 80 percent of the vote from the selection committee when it meets early next year before Super Bowl LVI.

In this Nov. 4, 2012, file photo former Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch lights a ceremonial torch for former Raiders owner Al Davis before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

In this Saturday, Jan. 8, 1983 file photo, Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch, right, catches a pass from quarterback Jim Plunkett for a 64 yard gain during the first quarter of their playoff game with the Cleveland Browns in Los Angeles. Three-time All-Pro receiver Cliff Branch and Super Bowl-winning coach Dick Vermeil are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. (AP Photo/File)

Former Raiders star wide receiver Cliff Branch was named the senior player finalist Tuesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One step closer to the Hall of Fame. #CliffToCanton For more visit https://t.co/wXUK7ZZimE pic.twitter.com/mOnMYn32dx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 24, 2021

The senior committee nominates players whose careers ended at least 25 years ago. Branch will need at least 80 percent of the vote from the selection committee when it meets early next year before Super Bowl LVI.

Branch, who played 14 seasons in the 1970s and 1980s, is credited for helping stretch the field with his speed. He averaged 17.3 yards on 501 career receptions that totaled 8,685 yards. He also caught 67 touchdown passes.

Branch elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 17.7 yards per reception. He caught 73 passes for 1,289 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games, and was part of three Super Bowl championship teams.

“Cliff Branch changed the game,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said on the congratulatory phone call from David Baker, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “Whether he was catching the ball or not, safeties and everybody had to be aware of him.”

.@PFHOFPrez contacted Raiders owner Mark Davis to notify him of Cliff Branch's nomination as the Class of 2022 Senior Finalist.#PFHOF22 | @Raiders pic.twitter.com/M8sGruSR9u — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 24, 2021

Branch died Aug. 3, 2019, at 71.

Dick Vermeil, who won a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams and appeared in a title game with the Philadelphia Eagles, is the senior coach nominee.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.