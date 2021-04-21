79°F
Raiders

LeBron James weighs in on Mark Davis’ tweet about verdict

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Lance Stephenson (6) during their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

NBA star LeBron James waded into the controversy over Tuesday’s “I Can Breathe” tweet from Raiders owner Mark Davis.

The tweet in question was posted on the Raiders’ official Twitter account after the guilty verdicts in former Minneapolis police officer’s Derek Chauvin’s murder trial.

Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd last summer. Floyd was heard saying, “I can’t breathe” 20 times during the encounter.

James tweeted his displeasure Tuesday over what the Raiders posted.

“This is real????” James asked. “Nah man this ain’t it at all.”

He added a curse word with letters to somewhat block out the complete word plus a face-palm emoji.

James’ tweet drew more than 30,000 retweets and 222,000 likes by early Wednesday afternoon and was trending on Twitter.

Davis told the Review-Journal that he tweeted the phrase because Floyd’s brother, Philonise, said the family was “able to breathe again” because of the verdict and he felt similarly relieved after the guilty verdict.

The Floyd family issued a statement Wednesday supporting Davis.

James has not tweeted a response to the family’s statement.

