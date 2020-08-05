List of Raiders opt-outs grows to 3

Reserve linebacker Ukeme Eligwe becomes the team’s third defensive player to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ukeme Eligwe (45) intercepts a ball thrown by Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney in front of Tennessee Titans running back David Fluellen (32) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Linebacker Ukeme Eligwe became the third Raiders player to opt-out of the 2020 season, NFL’s transaction wire announced Tuesday.

All three are defensive reserves for the Raiders. Cornerback D. J. Killings and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga, a former UNLV standout, made the decision Monday.

A fifth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017, Eligwe spent one season in Kansas City and played with the Giants in 2018.

He was on the Titans and Jets practice squads in 2019 before the Raiders signed him to the active roster in December due to a shortage of linebackers. Eligwe did not play in a game. His $750,000 base salary will shift to the 2021 season.

Players have until 1 p.m. on Thursday to opt-out of the season due to coronavirus concerns. Those considered high-risk will be paid $350,000 while those not placed in that category will receive a $150,000 advance on next season’s salary.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.