Raiders News

Marcel Reece, other executives no longer with Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2023 - 12:14 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2023 - 12:38 pm
Raiders Coach Mark Davis sits with former Raiders fullback Marcel Reece, right, at the Las ...
Raiders Coach Mark Davis sits with former Raiders fullback Marcel Reece, right, at the Las Vegas Aces game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. Atlanta Dream won 93-78. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Marcel Reece, a senior vice president, chief strategy officer for the Raiders, has resigned.

Reece, a former Raiders player, held various titles with the team after being hired in late 2020 as senior adviser to owner Mark Davis.

Reece is one of three people who left the front office recently. Rosie Bone, senior vice president of public affairs, and Alan Diskin, the Raiders’ Foundation executive director, also are no longer with the organization. Bone leaves after 21 years with the Raiders.

Details on Bone’s and Diskin’s departures weren’t immediately available. The Raiders said in a statement they don’t comment on personnel matters.

The organization has undergone a number of changes in administration in the past year, including the firing of interim president Dan Ventrelle and the hiring of Sandra Douglass Morgan as team president. Morgan is the first Black woman president in NFL history.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

