The Raiders are back at work in Costa Mesa on Friday. Before taking the field for practice, coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media.

Raiders report: GM provides update on injured offensive linemen

Graney: Wilkins has the contract, now he must be great for Raiders

Kermit the Frog doll at Raiders’ training camp draws ire of rival

Chiefs QB responds to Kermit the Frog puppet at Raiders camp

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks the field as he arrives for a news conference at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex where the team will hold their training camp in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media before the team's practice at Costa Mesa, Calif. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Raiders are back at work Friday for day three of training camp.

Coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media before the team’s 10 a.m. practice.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.